D2C footwear startup CHK raises $2.5 mn from Accel, BlueStone

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
Funding to accelerate production and market expansion ahead of April Launch

New Delhi: CHK, a Made-in-India direct-to-consumer (D2C) lifestyle footwear brand, has secured $2.5 million in seed funding in a round led by global venture capital firm Accel. The latest investment follows an earlier pre-seed round from BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Limited (“BlueStone”), a release said on Thursday.

The capital will be used to ramp up production, strengthen go-to-market strategies, and drive brand awareness ahead of CHK’s official launch in April 2025.

“The backing of marquee investors like Accel and BlueStone strengthens our mission to create world-class, end-to-end ‘Concept to Creation’ footwear for India’s discerning, fashion-conscious youth. With complete control over the design and manufacturing process, CHK will deliver trend-setting styles with unmatched quality and efficiency,” said Sankar Bora, Co-founder, of CHK.

The brand aims to cater to India’s “Fashion-Seeking Youth Tribe”—a growing segment of consumers who view fashion as an essential aspect of self-expression. By focusing on cutting-edge designs and a wide range of styles, CHK aims to establish itself as a leading name in India’s rapidly growing D2C fashion market.

CHK is a Made-in-India, direct-to-consumer lifestyle footwear brand co-founded by Sankar Bora – Former Co-founder of DealShare and Myntra, Deepan Babu – Former McKinsey Consultant and IIM-A graduate, Bharat Mahajan – Former Wildcraft, Puma, and Adidas Design & Product Development Executive, and FDDI alumnus, Deepak Patil – Former Myntra Director and Cure.fit Project Lead, and FDDI alumnus.

