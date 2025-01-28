Register Now
French furniture brand Gautier re-enters India with Creaticity

Indiaretailing Bureau
As part of the launch, Gautier has unveiled its first exclusive showroom in India located in Pune

Bengaluru: French furniture brand Gautier has re-entered into the Indian market in an exclusive franchise partnership with Creaticity, a lifestyle and home decor destination, housing national and international brands in the category.

As part of the launch, Gautier has unveiled its first exclusive showroom in India within Creaticity’s ecosystem. Located in Pune, the 3,000 sq. ft. store showcases furniture collections across living, dining, and bedroom categories.

“We are glad to associate with Gautier and bring their French flair to Pune, India. Gautier is a known and trusted name and we are sure that our ‘house of brands’ approach will get stronger with their amazing collection of furniture that blends European style with Indian sensibilities,” said Dr Mahesh M, CEO of Creaticity.

With a legacy spanning 65 years, Gautier operates a network of approximately 100 stores and manages three integrated manufacturing facilities in France, producing 15,000 pieces of furniture daily.

Gautier initially entered the Indian market in the late 1990s through a partnership with the K K Birla Group and even established a factory in the country. However, the collaboration ended in 2003, leading to Gautier’s exit from India.

“It is indeed glad to be back in India, through this association with Creaticity and the first exclusive new-look showroom will showcase designs that reflect a deep respect for tradition while embracing modern aesthetics and sustainability. We are excited to see Indian homes transform with our timeless and elegant creations,” said Valérie Soulard Brin, Brand International Development, Family Business Gautier.

Pune-based Creaticity is the largest multi-brand home retail brand hosting over 100 regional, national and global brands and 52000 home décor ideas. The space also is home to global brands like Febal Casa, Alf Italia, Ashley Furniture , Konfor Turkiye, Index Living Mall and now Gautier.

