D2C food brand KesarCo to enter offline retail this year

KesarCo, established in 2021 by Preety Agrawal and Rahul Sharma, is a bootstrapped brand that has swiftly gained recognition in the Indian food market. The company primarily focuses on grocery staples and dry fruits, with an emphasis on offering products sourced directly from farmers.

With a fully integrated supply chain model that spans raw material procurement to distribution, KesarCo works in collaboration with over 5,000 farmers across India. It has also partnered with government bodies to ensure the consistency, quality, and reliability of their products, which undergo rigorous testing at every stage of production.

In fiscal year (FY) 2023-24, KesarCo achieved sales of Rs 11 crore. Looking ahead, the brand has a revenue target of Rs 25 crore for FY 2024-25.

KesarCo will be venturing into offline retail in 2025, further extending its reach to customers. Additionally, the company plans to expand its processing units from three to five by the end of the financial year and boost its daily dispatch capability by five times.

“Delivering naturally grown agricultural products transformed into high-quality and affordable finished goods for widespread consumption, without compromising on excellence or accessibility,” said Agrawal.

To streamline operations, the company works with business enablers like Shopify, Shiprocket, Unicommerce, Simpl, and Jira, ensuring smooth business processes and robust growth moving forward.