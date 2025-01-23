Streetwear brand VegNonVeg enters Gurugram

Located on the Golf course extension road, the new store marks the brand’s fourth retail outlet in India

Bengaluru: Sneakers and streetwear brand VegNonVeg has launched its first store in Gurugram, located on the Golf course extension road. This marks the brand’s fourth retail outlet in India.

“Our stores go beyond retail—they are destinations where culture, creativity, and style intersect,” said Abhineet Singh, Co-Founder of VegNonVeg in a press release. “This new store represents the next chapter for VegNonVeg, offering a truly unique experience that reflects our passion for fashion, music, and art and of course the streetwear and sneaker culture.”

In addition to its sneaker offerings, the outlet will offer a range of apparel brands, some of which are being introduced to the Indian market for the first time, including Japanese fashion brand Shinya Kozuka, and Los Angeles-based lifestyle brand Sporty & Rich.

The new store also features a dedicated art space which will host exhibitions, pop-ups, and workshops showcasing contemporary artists from India and around the world.

Founded in 2016, VegNonVeg is a sneaker store and apparel label from India. The brand retails through its offline stores in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi, along with its direct-to-consumer website.