IndiaMART reports 16% revenue growth in Q3 FY25; net profit jumps 36%

Net Profit Margin Expands to 30%; EBITDA Margin Reaches 39%

New Delhi: Online B2B marketplace IndiaMART has announced robust financial results for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024. The company reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 354 crore, a 16% growth compared to Rs 305 crore in Q3 FY24, a release by the company said on Tuesday.

This includes IndiaMART standalone revenue of Rs 337 crore and Busy Infotech Revenue of Rs 16 crore, which grew by 16% and 30% year-on-year (YoY), respectively.

Customer collections for the quarter stood at Rs 363 crore, with standalone collections at Rs 341 crore and Busy Infotech contributing Rs 20 crore. Deferred revenue grew by 17% YoY to Rs 1,492 crore, driven by standalone deferred revenue of Rs 1,430 crore and Rs 57 crore from Busy Infotech.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 121 crore, representing a net profit margin of 30%. Cash flow from operations for the quarter was Rs 114 crore, while the cash and investments balance as of December 31, 2024, stood at Rs 2,606 crore.

Standalone Financial Performance (Q3 FY25)

On a standalone basis, IndiaMART’s revenue from operations rose to Rs 337 crore, a 16% increase from Rs 291 crore in Q3 FY24. The growth was fueled by improved realizations from paying suppliers.

The standalone EBITDA for the quarter was Rs 144 crore, reflecting a significant 65% YoY growth, with the EBITDA margin expanding to 43%. The net profit for the period was Rs 125 crore, marking a 36% YoY increase, with a net profit margin of 35%.

Operational Highlights

During Q3 FY25, IndiaMART registered 27 million unique business inquiries, a 17% YoY growth. Supplier storefronts increased by 5% YoY to 8.2 million, while paying suppliers totalled 214,000 at the end of the quarter.

“This quarter, we saw healthy growth in revenue and operating margins, along with a modest increase in deferred revenue and cash flow. We continue to focus on onboarding quality suppliers, improving matchmaking relevancy, and enhancing the overall user experience on our platform,” said Dinesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO of IndiaMART.

“We are confident in the strength of our business model and our unique position to capitalize on the increasing digital adoption by businesses. On the back of sustained profitability and healthy cash flow, we remain committed to strengthening our value proposition for all stakeholders.”

Q3 FY25 Key Metrics (Standalone)

Total Income: Rs 360 crore (YoY growth: 9%)

Revenue from Operations: Rs 337 crore (YoY growth: 16%)

EBITDA: Rs 144 crore (YoY growth: 65%)

Net Profit: Rs 125 crore (YoY growth: 36%)

Collections from Customers: Rs 341 crore (YoY growth: 8%)

Deferred Revenue: Rs 1,430 crore (YoY growth: 16%)

Cash and Investments: Rs 2,405 crore (YoY growth: 27%)

Paying Subscription Suppliers: 214,000

IndiaMART is a B2B marketplace for business products and services. The platform facilitates seamless business transactions by connecting buyers and sellers across various product categories and geographies.