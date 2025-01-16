Kunal Mehta joins Arvind Fashions as CIO

At Arvind Fashions, Mehta will oversee the company’s digital and IT strategy, focusing on enhancing operational efficiency and improving technology-driven customer experiences

New Delhi: Kunal Mehta has joined Arvind Fashions Ltd. (AFL) as Chief Information Officer (CIO), people aware of the development told IndiaRetailing.

Mehta brings over 20 years of experience in Enterprise IT across retail, consumer goods, and manufacturing. He has previously held leadership roles at organisations including Tesco, Raymond, Fabindia, and Trent Hypermarket (a Tata & Tesco venture).

At Arvind Fashions, Mehta will oversee the company’s digital and IT strategy, focusing on enhancing operational efficiency and improving technology-driven customer experiences.

During his career, Mehta has been involved in significant digital projects, including e-commerce launches, enterprise system implementations, and large-scale IT integrations. He has also worked closely with industry bodies like NASSCOM and the Retailers Association of India.

Arvind Fashions, which manages brands like US Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Flying Machine, and Arrow, is focused on using technology to strengthen its operations and market position. Mehta’s appointment reflects the company’s commitment to advancing its digital capabilities in a competitive industry.

The company reported a multifold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 51.08 crore for the December quarter FY24, helped by gains from sales of Sephora business.