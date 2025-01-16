Register Now
Ed-a-Mamma expands into planet-friendly toys, accessories

By Indiaretailing Bureau
The new collection offers a wide range of planet-friendly products, including playful plush toys, dolls, stylish sling bags, and fun hair accessories

New Delhi: Kidswear brand Ed-a-Mamma founded by actor Alia Bhatt, has announced its expansion into new categories with the launch of toys and accessories for children, a release by the company said on Thursday.

The new collection offers a wide range of planet-friendly products, including playful plush toys, dolls, stylish sling bags, and fun hair accessories.

“At Ed-a-Mamma, our journey has always been about creating a universe where creativity, sustainability, and storytelling come together. As a homegrown brand, we’ve built a strong foundation in kidswear, and now we’re excited to expand that world with our new collection of toys, bags, and accessories. Each new offering is designed to inspire young minds, spark their imagination, and nurture a sense of responsibility towards the planet. We can’t wait to see how these new additions continue to inspire our mini planeteers,” said Alia Bhatt, Founder, of Ed-a-Mamma.

Ed-a-Mamma has collaborated with Kalaa Sakhi, an NGO dedicated to supporting underprivileged women, for the production of its handcrafted hair accessories.

