Shoppers Stop Q3 consolidated net profit rises 37% to Rs 49 cr

Bengaluru: Department store chain Shoppers Stop Ltd. has reported a 37% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 49 crore in the third quarter ended 31 December 2024, the company said in a press release.

The retail chain had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 35 crore in the same period a year-ago.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,311 crore as against Rs 1,207 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter stood at Rs 262 crore compared to Rs 219 crore in the third quarter of FY24.

“We ended Q3 with a fairly positive note and the growth trajectory of the business heading in the right direction. We have delivered healthy volume-led revenue growth of 9% and like-for-like (LFL) growth of 4%, despite higher inflation and decline in consumer spending,” said Kavindra Mishra, MD and CEO of Shoppers Stop.

“Our premium categories contributed 64% of our total revenue. We have improved every KPI’s during the quarter. Our strategic focus is to make private brands profitable,” he added.

With a focus on driving profitable growth, private brands sales were at Rs 186 crore contributing 12% to overall sales and 18% in the apparel segment.

Beauty category recorded sales of Rs 268 crore, a 3% year-on-year growth, driven by a 14% increase in the fragrance segment. Global SS Beauty Brands Ltd. witnessed Rs 78 crore sales during the quarter with 26% YoY growth.

Also, the brand added 16 stores in this quarter, including nine INTUNE, six SS Beauty stores, and one department store. The total capex spend was Rs 53 crore. In Q4 FY25, it is planning to add 26 INTUNE and 6 department stores.

Established in 1991, Shoppers Stop currently operates 109 department stores, 11 premium home concept stores, 85 specialty beauty stores of M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, ARMANI, SS Beauty, 59 Intune stores and 20 airport doors, occupying area of 4.3 million sq. ft. present in 68 cities pan India.