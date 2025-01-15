Register Now
D2C fashion brand Bewakoof opens first store in Pune

Indiaretailing Bureau
Located at Amanora Mall, the latest Bewakoof store offers a range of fashion essentials for men, women, and kids

Bengaluru:  Direct-to-consumer (D2C) fashion and lifestyle brand Bewakoof has launched its first store in Pune at Amanora Mall. The new outlet features a range of fashion essentials, including t-shirts, casual wear, and accessories.

“We are happy to welcome Bewakoof to Amanora Mall as its very first store in Pune,” said Surjit Singh Rajpurohit, CEO of Amanora Mall. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to supporting fast-growing D2C brands and offering our customers a curated shopping experience.”

Apart from Bewakoof, Amanora Mall hosts several D2C brands, including NewMe, Odette, Mokobara, Bonkers Corner, Snitch, Tokyo Talkies, and Highlander.

Online-first retailer Bewakoof offers clothing and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company was established in 2012 by IIT alumni Prabhakaran Singh and Siddharth Munot.

