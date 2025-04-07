Aditya Birla Group jewellery brand Indriya opens store in Lucknow

Sandeep Kohli was in Lucknow on Saturday for the launch of Indriya’s store in Gomti Nagar, the first one in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: Aditya Birla Group jewellery brand Indriya has launched its first store in Uttar Pradesh at Lucknow and plans to roll out stores in all other cities like Kanpur and Noida.

Stating that Uttar Pradesh is a very important part of the jewellery market due to its large population size, Indriya Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Kohli said that the brand has designed jewellery items in a broad price range to cater to different customer segments.

Sandeep Kohli was in Lucknow on Saturday for the launch of Indriya’s store in Gomti Nagar, the first one in Uttar Pradesh.

“UP is a very important part of the jewellery market basically due to its large population size, and a culture to wear jewellery on different occasions. The choice of jewellery design is also very important among the people in the north especially in UP,” Kohli said.

“We will soon reach all the cities in UP,” he further said.

With Saturday’s launch in Lucknow and Vijayawada, the group has expanded its footprints to 10 cities in India with 21 stores. This includes five in Delhi, three each in Mumbai and Hyderabad, two each in Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Pune, and one each in Lucknow, Indore, Surat, and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh), Kohli said. The brand was launched in July 2024.

Elaborating further about the size of the jewellery market in India, Kohli told PTI, “Indian jewellery market is very big, and people say that it will reach the size of USD 80 billion to USD 100 billion.”

When asked to comment on the consumer behaviour, especially in the view of high prices of gold and silver, Kohli said, “Gold price has been volatile. If we see consumer behaviour, then gold and jewellery are an invaluable part of India’s culture. Some consumers come and buy, some consumers iterate their budgets, and there are some people who stretch their budgets to buy the jewellery of their choice.”