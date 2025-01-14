Register Now
McDonald’s opens first drive-thru in Nagpur

Located on the Nagpur Katol Road, the new store is spread across 3,867 sq. ft. of retail space

Bengaluru: US-based fast-food chain McDonald’s has launched its first stand-alone drive-thru store in Nagpur, a company official wrote on social media. Located on the Nagpur Katol Road, the new store spans a built-up area of 3,867 sq. ft. on a 10,000 sq. ft. plot.

“Excited to announce the opening of Nagpur’s first-ever McDonald’s free-standing drive-thru store,” Saket Tikkas, Deputy Project Manager at McDonald’s said in a LinkedIn post, while sharing images of the new store.

Drive-thru restaurants of McDonald’s boast features such as a digital order display, instant order in 120 seconds and self-ordering kiosks (SOK).

In India, the first McDonald’s drive-thru was opened in 2001 at Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai.

The QSR-chain is remaining committed to building drive-thru destination stores across all city suburbs and national highways, with 30-35% of new stores in the next 3-4 years likely to be drive-thrus, according to a previous press release.

Hardcastle Restaurants, a subsidiary of Westlife Foodworld Ltd., owns and operates McDonald’s restaurants across West and South India. It has a master franchisee relationship with McDonald’s Corporation USA and has been the custodian of the brand since 1996.

The company operates through various formats and brand extensions including standalone restaurants, drive-thrus, 24/7, McDelivery, McBreakfast and dessert kiosks.

