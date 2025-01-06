TechnoSport enters Hyderabad

The new high street store, located at Tolichowki, is the seventh outlet of TechnoSport in South India

Bengaluru: Tiruppur-based sportswear brand Technosport has entered Telangana, with the launch of its first exclusive store in Hyderabad, the company said in a press release on Monday.

Spread across 1,000 sq. ft. of retail space, the new outlet at Tolichowki, offers the entire range of TechnoSport’s performance and athleisure wear, with prices ranging from Rs 400 to Rs 999.

“Hyderabad has proven to be an excellent market for us across both online and offline channels. With our distributors and general trade network well-established here, having a retail store was imperative,” said Puspen Maity, CEO of TechnoSport.

“Over the last three months, Hyderabad has ranked among our top two cities for online orders and remains in the top five for our direct-to-consumer channels. We are very positive about further expansion opportunities in this thriving market,” added Maity.

As part of the launch, TechnoSport is offering a promotion for the first 100 shoppers who will receive a complimentary t-shirt. Additionally, customers can expect giveaways including gym bags, power banks, and airdopes.

“Hyderabad represents a vibrant market where both brand-conscious and value-conscious consumers thrive,” said Sunil Jhunjhunwala, Co-founder and Managing Director of TechnoSport. “This strategic choice aligns perfectly with our target audience and reinforces our commitment to providing quality activewear to fitness enthusiasts.”

TechnoSport opened its first physical store in Coimbatore in August 2024. The retailer is currently gearing up to expand its presence in South India with 15-16 new stores during the current financial year (FY), across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

New stores are planned in different formats including flagship locations, high-street and mall stores, and shop-in-shop outlets.

The company also plans to foray into West and North India in fiscal year (FY) 2026.

Founded in 2015, Technosport provides a variety of products, including t-shirts, track pants, jackets, vests, sweatshirts, and innerwear. The brand is present in over 15 states through general trade and maintains more than 5,000 retailer touchpoints.