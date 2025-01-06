Register Now
Page Industries names Karthik Yathindra as CEO

PTI
By PTI
PTI
PTI

Yathindra, who has been at Page for over nine years, has held several leadership positions, overseeing areas of sales, retail, product, marketing and supply chain, in the company

New Delhi: Page Industries Ltd, the licensee for innerwear brand Jockey and Speedo swimwear, on Monday announced the appointment of Karthik Yathindra as its CEO effective 1 April 2025.

Yathindra, who has been at Page for over nine years, has held several leadership positions, overseeing areas of sales, retail, product, marketing and supply chain, in the company.

“Having worked alongside him for many years now, I am confident that his leadership will further strengthen our position in the industry and help us achieve our strategic goals,” Page Industries Managing Director Ganesh V S said.

Page Industries is the exclusive licensee of Jockey International Inc. (USA) for the manufacture, distribution, and marketing of Jockey brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, UAE and Saudi Arabia.

It is also the exclusive licensee of Speedo International Ltd. for manufacturing, marketing and distribution of the Speedo brand in India.

