FMCG brand Mamaearth parners with Zepto

New Delhi: FMCG brand Mamaearth has partnered with quick commerce platform Zepto to launch a campaign that kicks off 2025 with a green initiative, a release by the company said on Friday.

Under the ‘Plant Goodness’ campaign, Mamaearth will plant a tree for every Mamaearth product ordered on Zepto, combining Zepto’s 10-minute delivery convenience with Mamaearth’s sustainability mission.

“At Mamaearth, we believe small actions can create a big impact. This campaign reflects our ‘Goodness Inside’ philosophy, encouraging consumers to join us in building a greener planet. Partnering with Zepto brings added convenience, making it simpler for consumers to support sustainability. Together, we’re starting 2025 by delivering goodness in every sense, ” said Anuja Mishra, Chief Marketing Officer, at Honasa Consumer Limited.

Since 2020, Mamaearth’s Plant Goodness Initiative has been planting a tree for every order placed on its website and app, resulting in over 8,00,000 trees planted across India. The collaboration with Zepto takes this mission to a wider audience, transforming routine purchases into meaningful acts of environmental stewardship.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Mamaearth to start the New Year with a bang—and a touch of green! This initiative makes it incredibly easy for Zepto users to contribute to the environment while enjoying their favourite Mamaearth products. Quick, simple, and impactful—just the way we like it!,” said Chandan Mendiratta, Chief Brand & Culture Officer at Zepto.

Mamaearth has served over 5 million customers across 500 cities and 18,000 pin codes. Founded in 2021 by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto has quickly become one of India’s fastest-growing internet companies. Headquartered in Mumbai, Zepto delivers over 25,000 products across various categories in 10 minutes through a robust network of delivery hubs, delighting millions of customers nationwide.