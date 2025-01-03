Landmark Group’s Lifestyle opens 124th store in India

The latest Lifestyle store, located in Surat, Gujarat, occupies over 30,000 sq. ft. of retail space

Bengaluru: Landmark Group’s department store chain Lifestyle is continuing its expansion spree and has launched its 124th store in Surat, a company official wrote on social media.

Located at Madhuvan Circle, Adajan, the 30,000 sq. ft. store is the third outlet of the company in Surat, eighth in Gujarat and 28th in the western region.

“We are excited to announce the launch of our third store in Surat. The new store offers a seamless shopping experience and carries the latest trends in apparels, footwear, accessories and beauty brands,” said Vivek Thilakan, Senior Vice President – Operations (West) at Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd., in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the latest store.

The new store offers self-checkout facilities and provides an omnichannel experience with features such as ‘click and collect’ that allow customers to order online and collect merchandise from a Lifestyle store of their choice.

Lifestyle is a large format department store that offers apparel, footwear, children’s wear and toys, furniture and home furnishings, and personal grooming. Typically, a Lifestyle store is spread across an area of 20,000 – 50,000 sq. ft. depending on the location and assortments.

The brand houses more than 350 national and international brands including Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Arrow, Park Avenue, Benetton, Nike, Adidas, Allen Solly, Levis, Tommy Hilfiger, Swatch, Tissot, and Tag Heuer.

The chain celebrated the opening of its 100th store in May 2023. It plans to open at least 50 new stores to expand its retail footprint in the country in the next three to four years.