Restaurant chain Bon Mama opens at Reach 3Roads

Situated on the second floor, Bon Mama offers Indian and continental flavours

New Delhi: Premium dining destination Bon Mama has opened a new restaurant at Reach 3Roads, Gurugram, a release by the company said on Friday. Situated on the second floor, Bon Mama offers Indian and continental flavours.

“Bon Mama is more than just a restaurant—it’s a space where exceptional cuisine meets heartfelt hospitality. We are excited to open at Reach 3Roads and bring our philosophy of crafting memorable dining experiences to life. We aim to create a place where casual meals transform into cherished moments,” said Harneek Singh, Director, of Bof on Mama.

Singh added, “Reach 3Roads, with its vibrant atmosphere and diverse audience, is the perfect location for Bon Mama. We are thrilled to be a part of this dynamic community and look forward to serving our guests with the culinary excellence and warmth that define us.”

Conceptualised as a neighbourhood mixed-used development situated in Sector 70, Gurugram by the ReachGroup, 3Roads was created to be the go-to market for the catchment around it. Designed by Arcop Associates, the development offers an array of essential services like a co-working space, utilities, beauty and fitness centre, cafes, and grocery shop, among others. 3Roads also has an office tower, situated right above the retail centre.