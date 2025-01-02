‘Serve’ tells the story of building a brand with heart – B S Nagesh

B S Nagesh shares insights into his journey of writing ‘Serve’, discusses the book’s content, highlights its key messages, and more

Bengaluru: B S Nagesh founded Shoppers Stop in 1991, bringing the concept of modern retail to India more than a decade ago. Now, his journey and the principles that shaped his leadership are encapsulated in his recently published book ‘Serve: Business from the Heart – The Shoppers Stop Way’.

The book, which has been co-authored by Ritu D Ferrao, bridges a long-standing gap by offering an insider’s perspective on the evolution of one of India’s first department store chains.

“This is not an autobiography—it is a fictional narrative. It tells the story of Shoppers Stop, a brand’s journey in India, through my perspective. It is about building a brand with heart,” says Nagesh.

‘Serve’ is centered on the values of inclusion, service, and giving back. It starts with the anthem played at Shoppers Stop every day at 10:45 AM, which represents the foundation of the organisation and serves as a daily reminder to stay grounded.

In an exclusive interaction with IndiaRetailing, B S Nagesh shares insights into his journey of writing Serve, discusses the book’s content, highlights its key messages, and more.

Edited excerpts…

You stepped down as MD and CEO of Shoppers Stop in 2009, yet Serve comes out now. Why?

We initially thought the right time to start the book was when I stepped down. I even began working on it but could not make much progress beyond a few pages—it demanded a lot of thought, writing skills, and research resources, so I gave up. Then, about two and a half years ago, everywhere I went for sessions, people would say, “Mr. Nagesh, you should write a book.” That is when I decided, yes, I will do it.

However, I didn’t know where to begin. I met with Crossword CEO Aakash Gupta and asked if he can publish and support my book. He agreed and suggested I should start by finding a literary agent. Then, Manish Purohit, Co-Founder of Authors Up Front came on board as my agent.

We explored working with a few co-authors before finalising Ritu D Ferrao. I was firm that she should be credited as a co-author, not a ghostwriter. The idea of someone dedicating 14–15 months of effort, sometimes even more than the author, and remaining unacknowledged did not feel right.

The process involved more editing and reviewing than I had ever done before. My wife and daughter also played a crucial role, reviewing and critiquing the manuscript multiple times. It took us about six months to perfect the tone. Simplicity was essential for me—straightforward language, approachable tone, and clear explanations of my experiences.

After 14–15 months of hard work, the book was ready, and we sent it to print two months ago. And now, here we are, launched.

When did the seed for Serve first get planted in your mind? Can you walk us through the journey?

The seed was planted many years ago, though not specifically for the book. I would say about 18 to 20 years ago, I began feeling a strong desire to do something impactful for the community, beyond my role as CEO and MD of the company. In those positions, you are often constrained by business priorities and investor expectations.

I always felt a deep sense of guilt that, as an MD, I could not do enough for the sales associates in retail, who I deeply respect for their dedication and hard work. This realisation ultimately led me to start TRRAIN. However, throughout my journey with TRRAIN, people still referred to me as B S Nagesh, the face of Shoppers Stop.

The idea of writing a book was first planted around 2006–2007, and I became more intentional about it by 2010–2011. The actual effort to bring the book to life, however, began in 2022.

Is there a specific audience you wrote it for?

We did have multiple discussions about ensuring we identified the right audience. This book is not meant for just anyone. It is specifically targeted at management students, professionals, leaders, managers, entrepreneurs, and even customers who have been part of the journey.

For instance, recently, I was at a store where I met a customer I had first interacted with 27 years ago. We enjoyed reconnecting, and I gave him a copy of my book. He was excited to read it and shared that Shoppers Stop had been part of his journey. He told me that when he was studying medicine, his first shirt came from Shoppers Stop. Today, he is a well-known doctor.

This reflects the essence of Shoppers Stop—it has touched countless lives and been a part of their growth stories. Many people have contributed to its success, just as it has impacted them.

They say a book writes itself…what was your experience?

Having been part of the journey for the past 33 years, the story was always within me. However, it was crucial to ensure that the narrative included references, detailed accounts, and acknowledgments of the people and teams who made it all happen. While I may be the storyteller, this is truly the story of the 15,000–20,000 individuals who have been part of Shoppers Stop’s journey.

This process took time. Since Ferrao was new to me and to the industry, it was important for her to hear things firsthand.

We wanted the book to go beyond merely chronologically listing achievements. It was about illustrating how those milestones were reached—the challenges, the struggles, and the perseverance that went into them. This emotional depth was essential, and it required patience and authenticity. The process unfolded organically, without shortcuts or anything forced.

Shoppers Stop’s journey is marked by countless milestones. How did you decide what goes into the book and what does not?

That was a challenging task. We wanted to avoid a format where a reader would need to read the entire book sequentially for it to make sense. Instead, we decided to structure the book around the key elements that shaped Shoppers Stop, organising them into independent chapters.

This way, readers can pick up the book, start with any chapter, and still fully grasp its content without needing to read previous chapters. Each chapter stands on its own, offering a fresh perspective.

For instance, there is a chapter called Partners in Progress that focuses on partnerships. Another chapter highlights my early life, as a reflection on certain incidents that influenced me and how those lessons were applied in my business journey.

The book also includes chapters on broader themes like values, which we framed as Pillars of Progress, emphasising how strong values hold an organisation together. Even when discussing new store openings, the focus is not on listing dates but on the strategies and efforts that went into launching those stores.

In the past few days, I have been humbled by the responses from readers. Many have finished the book in a single sitting of three hours, which is incredibly gratifying.

What kind of reactions are you getting so far?

The reactions so far have been overwhelmingly positive. We have not received any critiques or negative feedback yet, though I expect that as more people read it, some constructive criticism might come our way.

A few key points have stood out consistently in the feedback. First, people have really loved the title, Serve. People have also praised the book’s structure and simplicity. It was important to us that readers wouldn’t have to struggle to grasp the ideas—it is exactly the reception we hoped for.

While I am not fixated on sales numbers or commercial success, my real goal is to share what I have learned with as many people as possible. If the book inspires or teaches others, that is the ultimate reward for me.

What is the inspiration behind the title Serve?

Deciding on it was not easy. During our conversations, Ferrao noticed how often I used the words ‘service’ and ‘serve’ when reflecting on my journey.

For example, I once aspired to join the military to serve the country. Within the company, we prioritised customer care to such an extent that we rebranded our roles as ‘customer care associates’. Stories of serving customers, even without worrying about the impact on profit and loss, reinforced this theme.

However, we initially had some concerns about the title. Some felt it might give the impression of serving in a restaurant or bar. To address this, we added the subtitle – Business from the Heart, the Shoppers Stop Way. That addition brought everything together, and it resonated well with everyone.

What do you wish the readers to take away from this book?

The core lesson is simple yet profound: true impact comes when you serve the people around you, include the community in your work, and embrace inclusivity. It is never about I or me—it is always about we and us. One powerful sentence we have included, among many others, is ‘growth is a group story, a group activity’.

This underscores the importance of teamwork, community, and society in achieving success. It is a reminder that meaningful progress happens when people work together. Interestingly, many readers have observed that this is not just a business story—it is also a life story.

Service cannot be driven solely by the mind, as AI and robotics can provide service, but they lack the human touch—the smile, the emotion, the expressions. This is another core message we wanted to convey in the book.

What’s next after the book?

Over the next year, my goal is to dedicate myself to ensuring the content of the book reaches as many people as possible. I am working on a Kindle version, which should be launched in a few days, and then I plan to work on a Hindi translation.

I also want to engage with companies and colleges. While reading the book is one thing, I want to be available to answer any questions people might have, discuss topics, and offer insights if needed. I am not necessarily focused on selling the books, but if they do sell, I would be thrilled.