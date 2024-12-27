Register Now
Blue Tokai opens new outlet in Faridabad

By Indiaretailing Bureau
The latest Blue Tokai store is located at the commercial property World Street by Omaxe

Bengaluru: Gurugram-based specialty coffee brand Blue Tokai has expanded its footprint in North India with the launch of a new outlet in Faridabad. Spread across 1,300 sq. ft. of retail space, the store is located at the commercial property World Street by Omaxe.

“We are pleased to welcome Blue Tokai Café to World Street by Omaxe,” said Jatin Goel, Executive Director of Omaxe Group, in a press release. “The addition of Blue Tokai further enhances World Street’s offerings, and we look forward to introducing more culinary options to the region.”

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters was founded in 2013 as a roastery by husband-wife duo Matt Chitharanjan and Namrata Asthana. The coffee chain is backed by investors A91 Partners and actor Deepika Padukone’s Ka Enterprises.

Presently, the brand is home to 4 roasteries and over 110 physical outlets across cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Mohali, and Pune. It also has operations in Japan, according to its official website.

