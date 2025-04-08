Menswear brand Snitch opens 52nd store in Gurugram

Strategically located at Elan Miracle mall, this is Snitch’s second store in the NCR region

Bengaluru: Men’s fast-fashion brand Snitch has expanded its retail footprint in North India with the launch of its latest store in Gurugram, a press release said on Tuesday. Strategically located at Elan Miracle mall, this is Snitch’s second store in the NCR region and 52nd across the country.

The new outlet, spanning 3,000 sq. ft., offers men’s clothing, shoes, bags, perfumes, and sunglasses.

“Opening our second store in NCR is a major milestone for us,” said Siddharth Dungarwal, Founder & CEO of Snitch. “Gurugram is home to a vibrant community of trendsetters, and with our new location at Elan Miracle, we’re excited to bring high-quality, stylish fashion at accessible prices in a premium retail setting. Our expansion to 50+ stores reflects our customers’ trust in us, and we’re committed to reaching even more cities soon.”

With 52 stores now open across over 20 cities, Snitch has covered approximately. 1.5 lakh sq. ft. of retail space. This expansion is part of the brand’s plan to establish 100 stores across India by the end of 2025.

In addition to its exclusive stores, Snitch is available on e-commerce platforms such as Myntra, Amazon India, Ajio, and its dedicated D2C platform, snitch.com.