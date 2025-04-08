Register Now
Swiggy Instamart launches ‘Maxxsaver’ feature for savings on orders

PTI
By PTI
Representative Image | Credit: File
The feature is aimed at making everyday shopping more affordable and rewarding

New Delhi: Quick commerce platform Swiggy Instamart on Tuesday launched ‘Maxxsaver’, an in-app feature whereby users will be automatically enrolled and eligible for savings of up to Rs 500 after a certain order value at check-out.

The feature is aimed at making everyday shopping more affordable and rewarding, the company said.

Swiggy Instamart currently has a store assortment of over 35,000 products from groceries and daily essentials to electronics, smartphones, fashion, makeup, toys, etc.

“By passing on the benefits of larger orders, we’re able to offer better pricing to our users. Whether it’s a top-up or a weekly haul, users can effortlessly unlock maximum savings on every order,” Amitesh Jha, CEO of Swiggy Instamart, said.

