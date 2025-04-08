Menswear brand ENGYNE to debut soon

With a digital-first, direct-to-consumer approach, the brand will be launching with its Spring-Summer 2025 collection

Bengaluru: As a fresh addition to the Indian menswear space, ENGYNE—a premium fashion brand—is gearing up for its official launch. Founded by Gnanaprakash, Karthikeyan K., Karthikeyan P., Ramesh Kumar, and Dinesh D., the brand aims to bring global design sensibilities and craftsmanship to Indian consumers.

The founding team, with previous stints at international fashion giants like Diesel and Guess, identified a clear gap in the market for premium-quality menswear at accessible prices—an insight that led to the birth of ENGYNE.

“ENGYNE is not just about fashion; it’s about redefining expectations. Premium quality should be a choice, not a privilege,” said Karthikeyan K, Director of ENGYNE.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, the brand will debut with its Spring-Summer 2025 collection. With a digital-first, direct-to-consumer (D2C) approach, the collection will be available exclusively through the brand’s official website. A dedicated mobile app for Android and iOS is also in the pipeline.

“Having our own vertically integrated manufacturing facility gives us a unique advantage. From fabric selection to final stitching, we control every step—enabling us to deliver luxury craftsmanship at a fraction of the usual cost. Every garment undergoes the same stringent quality checks as those priced three times higher,” said Dinesh D, Director at ENGYNE.

Targeting urban millennials and style-conscious professionals, ENGYNE plans to drive discovery through influencer collaborations and dynamic social media campaigns. Future product expansion includes shirts, chinos, jackets, and denim, set to roll out in upcoming seasons.