Kenangan Coffee onboards Dheeraj Maini as Head of Business Development for India

By Indiaretailing Bureau
With over two decades of industry experience, Maini offers deep expertise in overseeing and expanding retail operations within fast-paced environments

New Delhi: Indonesian grab-and-go coffee chain Kenangan Coffee (Kopi Kenangan in Indonesia) has appointed Dheeraj Maini as its Head of Business Development for the Indian market.

In his new role, Maini will play a key part in accelerating the brand’s growth by leading strategic expansion efforts, exploring new market opportunities, and building impactful partnerships to enhance brand visibility and drive revenue.

Founded in 2017 by Edward Tirtanata and James Prananto, Kenangan Coffee’s mission is to bring high-quality, locally sourced Indonesian coffee to customers both in Indonesia and internationally. Started as a local Indonesian coffee stall, the company now has over 800 locations across Southeast Asia.

With over two decades of industry experience, Maini offers deep expertise in overseeing and expanding retail operations within fast-moving and competitive environments.

Before taking on his new role, Maini served as the Business Development Lead at fast-food chain Subway (North & East). Prior to that, he held leadership positions at several prominent brands, including Burger King, Chaayos, Lenskart, and More, further solidifying his experience in scaling retail businesses.

