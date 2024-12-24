Bigbasket brings Santa Claus to doorstep this Christmas

BigBasket has launched an exclusive Christmas Shop on its app. This one-stop destination offers everything needed for the season.

New Delhi: Bigbasket is spreading festive cheer with a unique initiative this holiday season. Select customers in Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru, Vizag, Nagpur, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Ranchi will receive their orders from delivery partners dressed as Santa Claus, adding a magical touch to their Christmas celebrations, a release by the company said on Tuesday.

BigBasket has launched an exclusive Christmas Shop on its app. This one-stop destination offers everything needed for the season, from Christmas trees and decorations to baking essentials and an array of gifting options. Whether it’s perfume sets, earphones, Bluetooth speakers, luxury chocolates, or toys, BigBasket ensures there’s something for everyone. The platform caters to all budgets, offering thoughtful choices such as grooming kits for men, makeup kits for women, and toys for kids.

“At Bigbasket, we’re thrilled to deliver not just groceries but also festive cheer this Christmas. With 10-minute deliveries, Santa Claus surprises, and our specially curated Christmas Shop, we’re making holiday shopping more convenient and joyful than ever,” said Anand Bhaskaran, Head of Digital and Marketing Communications, at BigBasket.

Bigbasket, a Tata Enterprise operates in over 400 cities across India and fulfilling approximately 8 million customer orders every month. With its recently upgraded supply chains, BigBasket is committed to providing faster deliveries and an unparalleled customer experience.