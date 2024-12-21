D2C eyewear brand ClearDekho targets 50 new stores in FY25. 

The company achieved Rs 23.6 crore revenue in FY24 and is aiming to scale even further in FY25, targeting revenue of Rs 40 crore

Launched in 2016 by Shivi Singh, ClearDekho focuses on underserved low-income segments in India’s tier-2, 3, and 4 markets. The brand operates on a scalable and sustainable omnichannel model that combines online and offline channels, ensuring quality, affordable eyeglasses for the masses.

It operates in FOCO (franchise-owned, company-operated) model promotes a spirit of micro-entrepreneurship in competitive markets. The asset-light business model enables expansion with minimal capital investment while maximising impact across different geographical regions.

“ClearDekho is building India’s most affordable eyewear brand targeting the massive eyewear market that continues to be 80% unorganised,” said Singh.

In fiscal year (FY) 2024, ClearDekho achieved a revenue of Rs 23.6 crore, largely driven by its highest-selling products: prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses. Looking ahead, the company aims to scale even further, targeting revenue of Rs 40 crore and the launch of over 50 new stores in FY25.

The company has financial backing from investors such as the Jaipuria Family Office, Aroa Ventures (founded by Ritesh Agarwal of OYO Rooms), Dholakia Ventures, Venture Catalysts, and SOSV.

To enhance its operational efficiency and customer experience, ClearDekho collaborates with business enablers like Tango Eye for AI-powered in-store analytics, Magicpin for hyperlocal customer engagement, Optical CRM for seamless customer relationship management, Rancelab for point-of-sale solutions, and Google Analytics for data-driven decision-making.