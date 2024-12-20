Skechers opens third store in Kozhikode

Located at Lulu International Shopping Mall, The 1,503 sq. ft. store is the third outlet of Skechers in Kozhikode

Bengaluru: California-based footwear retailer Skechers has launched its latest outlet in Kozhikode, Kerala, as part of the brand’s plan to expand its retail presence in the South of India.

Located at Lulu International Shopping Mall, The 1,503 sq. ft. store is the third outlet of Skechers in Kozhikode.

The store launch was alongside Skechers’ eighth Community Goal Challenge, which took place from 17 to 19 December. The event witnessed participation of South Indian actress Malavika Mohanan and participants who collectively completed a 1,000-kilometer run at the store in the city.

“Our new store is ideal for our global brand—in one of India’s growing markets, with income and exposure to a large population from outside as well as within the country,” said Rahul Vira, CEO, Skechers Asia Pvt. Ltd. in a press release. “Kozhikode’s rich sporting culture also made it the perfect place for our Community Goal Challenge, which reflects Skechers’ core values of community, fitness, and support for young athletes.”

Upon reaching the Community Goal Challenge, Skechers donated 100 pairs of children’s shoes to the PT Usha Foundation—an organisation that aims to nurture talent to achieve excellence in every field of athletics.

“It was wonderful to be part of the Skechers Community Goal Challenge. Seeing the enthusiasm and determination of young athletes was truly inspiring. Events like this not only celebrate sports but also bring people together, and it was amazing to connect with the vibrant community of Kozhikode,” said Mohanan.

The outlet showcases Skechers’ new lifestyle footwear collections and features dedicated Skechers Performance focal walls and comfort technologies for every age and activity, including fashion, sport, casual, work and children’s styles.

As of now Skechers operates 427 retail locations in India, across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

Globally, its collections are available in 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, direct-to-consumers through its online platform, and approximately 5,300 exclusive retail stores.