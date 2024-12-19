Register Now
Bata India now available on Zepto

The footwear retailer plans to swiftly expand the quick-delivery service to major metropolitan cities across India

Bengaluru: Multinational footwear retailer Bata India has partnered with quick-commerce platform Zepto, to deliver Bata products within 10-minutes, the companies said in a joint press release on Thursday. 

Starting with Delhi-NCR, Bata will swiftly expand the quick-delivery service to major metropolitan cities across India, offering a broader assortment of products. 

“At Bata, we are constantly transforming and innovating to meet the needs of our customers, and our partnership with Zepto marks a significant step in that journey,” said Gunjan Shah, CEO of Bata India. “Today’s consumers seek the convenience of having everything delivered to them, and this collaboration perfectly aligns with our mission to enhance accessibility.” 

Founded in 2021, Zepto has delivered over 10,000 products across categories in 10 minutes through a network of delivery hubs nationwide.

“This collaboration is all about convenience, speed and making a wide variety of styles available to our consumers to choose from,” said Aadit Palicha, CEO of Zepto. “We are united in our goal to enhance the shopping experience, redefining how quickly people can access stylish and quality shoes, making it easier for them to express their personal style on the go.” 

Recently, French sporting goods retailer Decathlon partnered with Zepto to deliver products to the doorstep. Read more about it here

Bata India serves 2.5 lakh customers every day and sells 50 million pairs of footwear annually. The retailer operates more than 1,900 stores including company-owned, and franchise. Some of the brands under Bata India are- Bata Red Label, NineWest, Bata Comfit, Power, NorthStar, Floatz, Bubblegummers and Hush Puppies.

