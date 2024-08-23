Decathlon now available on Zepto

Decathlon’s products will become available pan-India on the next-door Q-commerce platform, within next month

Bengaluru: French sporting goods retailer Decathlon will now be available on the quick-commerce delivery app Zepto, with Bengaluru as its initial launch location, according to a social media post by a top company official. Zepto is promising to deliver the products within 10 minutes.

Decathlon’s products will become available pan-India on the next-door delivery platform, within next month.

“Decathlon Sports India is now live on Zepto. Starting in Bengaluru today and scaling pan-India next month,” Aadit Palicha, co-founder of Zepto, said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Founded in 2021 by Stanford University dropouts, Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto is a Mumbai-based e-commerce company. Zepto has delivered over 10,000 products across categories in 10 minutes through a network of delivery hubs nationwide.

In June, Zepto raised $665 million (about Rs 5,560 crore) in the latest funding round that valued the firm at $3.6 billion, almost triple what it was a year back, according to a PTI filing.