Get your Boat audio products in 10 min with Zepto  

Boat and Zepto have also created a film featuring iconic pop culture doppelgangers to celebrate the partnership.

New Delhi: Audio and wearable brand Boat has partnered with quick commerce platform Zepto to deliver products to the doorstep in 10 minutes, a release by the company said on Thursday.

“Partnering with Zepto is a natural fit for Boat,” said a Boat spokesperson. “We share a common goal of delighting customers with innovation and convenience. By offering Boat’s incredible audio products on the quick commerce platform, we bring joy and entertainment to people’s lives in just 10 minutes.”

To celebrate the partnership, Boat and Zepto have created a film featuring iconic pop culture doppelgangers.

Chandan Mendiratta, Chief Brand Officer, Zepto, added, “This collaboration with Boat aligns perfectly with our mission to bring the best products to our customers in the quickest possible time. We are excited to combine our delivery speed with Boat’s superior audio quality, creating a seamless and delightful experience for our users.”

Founded in 2016, Boat is a consumer electronics brand known for its affordable audio products and wearables. The company caters to a young, tech-savvy audience, offering a wide range of headphones, earphones, smartwatches, and more.

Founded in 2021 by Stanford University dropouts, Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto is a Mumbai-based e-commerce company. Zepto has delivered over 10,000 products across categories in 10 minutes through a network of delivery hubs nationwide.