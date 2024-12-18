Popular Malls Shaping the Shopping Experience in North India

Here are some of the several must-visit malls in North India which are considered hotspots by shoppers

North India is home to a variety of shopping destinations that cater to every consumer’s taste and preference. From luxury brands to local delights, the region has some of the most vibrant and popular malls of India. Here are a few must-visit malls in North India that are considered hotspots by shoppers seeking a memorable retail experience.

1. Urban Square

Location: Udaipur, Rajasthan

Udaipur, Rajasthan Type: Mix-use retail

Mix-use retail Total built up area: 1.8 million sq. ft.

1.8 million sq. ft. Gross leasable area (GLA): 2,63,000 sq. ft.

2,63,000 sq. ft. Floors: 2 Basement, 5+8 Floors

2 Basement, 5+8 Floors Parking area: 1,70,000 sq. ft.

1,70,000 sq. ft. Food court Area: 24,000 sq. ft

Urban Square is envisioned as a landmark destination, blending hospitality, retail, and entertainment to create an iconic mixed-use development for Rajasthan and its tourist population. Designed as a catalyst for enhancing commerce, infrastructure, and hospitality in the historic city of Udaipur, this project will be a central hub for locals and visitors alike.

Developed in two phases, Urban Square will feature a mall with an ‘all under one roof’ concept, offering lifestyle retail, diverse dining options including a food court, a modern multiplex, a thrilling gaming zone, a bowling alley, and numerous family-friendly entertainment options.

In addition to retail and entertainment, Urban Square will provide Grade A commercial office spaces, serviced suites, and a 5-star hotel, creating a comprehensive space for business and leisure. Conveniently located on Gaurav Path – NH8, Urban Square is just a 30-minute drive from Maharana Pratap Airport and a 7-minute drive from the city center.

Positioned along a six-lane road with excellent visibility and connectivity to Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Jaipur, and Nathdwara, a prominent pilgrimage site, Urban Square is set to become Udaipur’s premier destination for all.

2. Phoenix United

Location: Lucknow, UP

Lucknow, UP Type: Retail

Retail GLA: 0.37 million sq. ft.

0.37 million sq. ft. Food court Area: 11,486.45 sq. meters

11,486.45 sq. meters Store count: 128

Phoenix United Lucknow is a paradise for shopaholics, truly a dream come true for the people of the City of Nawabs. Spanning an expansive 60,386.98 sq. meters, the mall offers an impressive selection of both domestic and international brands, providing an abundance of choices for every kind of shopper. With a total leasable area of 0.37 million sq. ft., Phoenix United houses 128 stores, creating an extensive shopping and lifestyle experience under one roof.

Entertainment options include a state-of-the-art 6-screen multiplex with seating for over 1,500 guests, delivering a top-notch cinema experience. The dedicated multi-cuisine food court, covering 11,486.45 sq. meters, offers a wide variety of culinary delights to satisfy all palates. Phoenix United has become a central hub in Lucknow for retail, entertainment, and dining, bringing the best of lifestyle and leisure to the City of Nawabs.

Phoenix Palassio

Location: Lucknow, UP

Lucknow, UP Type: Lifestyle retail

Lifestyle retail Total built up area: 1 million sq. ft.

Phoenix Palassio, sprawled across 13.53 acres with a built-up area of 1 million sq. ft, stands as a masterpiece of grand architecture and aesthetic elegance.

Nestled along the Shaheed Path expressway, the mall captivates with its linear colonnade façade and sweeping architectural beauty. Visitors are greeted by three grand entrances—North, South, and West—that lead through imposing rotunda doorways, and a spectacular 200-feet musical fountain that sets the tone for the opulence within.

Blending European and Awadhi influences, Phoenix Palassio rel ects Lucknow’s cultural richness and modern vibe, honoring the city’s heritage through design. Inside, high-arched ceilings and over 100 distinctive art chandeliers illuminate the pathways, creating an enchanting environment that feels both expansive and intricately detailed. The mall’s interior artistry, with carefully curated lighting, sculptures, and artwork at every turn, invites exploration, making each visit a discovery of Lucknow’s artistic legacy.

Complementing this are the beautifully landscaped exteriors, crafted through a well-designed horticultural program that enhances the mall’s grandeur, cementing Phoenix Palassio as a beacon of luxury and culture in the heart of Lucknow.

Phoenix United, Bareilly

Location: Bareilly, UP

Bareilly, UP Type: Mix use retail

Mix use retail GLA: 0.34 million sq. ft.

0.34 million sq. ft. Store count : 139

Phoenix United, Bareilly, proudly stands as the city’s first ever mall, strategically located in the thriving residential area of Pilibhit Bypass. Renowned as the go-to destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, Phoenix United offers a vibrant mix of national and international brands that cater to diverse tastes.

The mall spans a total leasable area of 0.34 million sq. ft., featuring 139 stores and a 4-screen multiplex with seating for over 1,000 people, providing Bareilly’s residents with an exceptional cinematic experience. With its broad range of options, Phoenix United has quickly become a beloved spot for shoppers and leisure-seekers alike.

World Trade Park

Location: Jaipur

Jaipur Type: Mix use retail

Mix use retail Floors: 5

5 GLA: 1.3 million sq. ft.

1.3 million sq. ft. Store count: 200

World Trade Park (WTP), located in Malviya Nagar, Jaipur, is a premier shopping and entertainment destination that has become a popular spot among Jaipur’s youth. Opened in the latter half of 2012, WTP boasts a striking architectural design that earned it accolades as “Mall of the Year” and “Best Architecture” by BCI India.

The mall spans an impressive 1.3 million sq. ft. of retail space across five floors, accommodating over 200 stores, including major brands like Zara, Croma, and Sephora. Designed with two distinct north and south blocks separated by a city street, the structures are connected by an overhead bridge, where visitors can dine at stylish restaurants.

WTP also features a unique display system where 24 projectors create a continuous image on the ceiling, enhancing the immersive shopping experience. With parking capacity for 3,000 cars, WTP offers both convenience and grandeur, making it a must-visit landmark in Jaipur.