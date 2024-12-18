Register Now
Google News
spot_img
INDIA FOOD FORUM - Food & GroceryINDIA FOOD FORUM - Food ServicesLatest NewsShoes & AccessoriesShopping Centres

Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai welcomes 4 new brands

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
0
0
Source: LinkedIn
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The newly launched brands include Lifestyle, Celio, Ecco, and San-Cha Tea Boutique 

Bengaluru: Phoenix Palladium Mall in Mumbai, operated by retail-led mixed-use developer The Phoenix Mills Ltd., has expanded its portfolio by welcoming four new retail brands, a company official wrote on social media.

The brands include Landmark Group’s department store chain Lifestyle, men’s clothing brand Celio, Danish shoe and leather accessories brand Ecco, and gourmet tea brand San-Cha Tea Boutique.

“Exciting new store launches at Phoenix Palladium! Come explore and unwrap the excitement,” said Asha Someshwar, Senior General Manager – Leasing at  The Phoenix Mills, in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the new stores.

Launched in 2009, Phoenix Palladium Mall is located at Lower Parel, Mumbai. The one million sq. ft. shopping centre houses over 250 regional, national and global brands such as Gucci, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, Aldo, Allen Solly, Being Human, CaratLane, FabIndia, and Fossil.

Mumbai-based The Phoenix Mills has an operational retail portfolio spanning 10 malls across 6 cities including Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Bareilly, with three additional malls currently under construction.

Latest News
Latest NewsIndiaretailing Bureau -

KSH Integrated Logistics expands warehousing operations in Jaipur

The new 15,000 sq. ft. facility is located at Vishwakarma Industrial Area (VKI), JaipurBengaluru: Third-party logistics (3PL) fulfillment company...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In