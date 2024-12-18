Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai welcomes 4 new brands

The newly launched brands include Lifestyle, Celio, Ecco, and San-Cha Tea Boutique

Bengaluru: Phoenix Palladium Mall in Mumbai, operated by retail-led mixed-use developer The Phoenix Mills Ltd., has expanded its portfolio by welcoming four new retail brands, a company official wrote on social media.

The brands include Landmark Group’s department store chain Lifestyle, men’s clothing brand Celio, Danish shoe and leather accessories brand Ecco, and gourmet tea brand San-Cha Tea Boutique.

“Exciting new store launches at Phoenix Palladium! Come explore and unwrap the excitement,” said Asha Someshwar, Senior General Manager – Leasing at The Phoenix Mills, in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the new stores.

Launched in 2009, Phoenix Palladium Mall is located at Lower Parel, Mumbai. The one million sq. ft. shopping centre houses over 250 regional, national and global brands such as Gucci, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, Aldo, Allen Solly, Being Human, CaratLane, FabIndia, and Fossil.

Mumbai-based The Phoenix Mills has an operational retail portfolio spanning 10 malls across 6 cities including Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Bareilly, with three additional malls currently under construction.