Ace Turtle unveils enhanced features in its Connect 2.0 app

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based technology native retail company Ace Turtle has announced two significant updates to its proprietary application Connect 2.0 – the My Team and Handover Module features, a release by the company said.

Since its launch in August 2023, the Connect 2.0 app has played a key role in digitizing retail store operations, providing teams with tools for omnichannel order fulfilment, visual merchandising, training, and attendance tracking, all accessible via smartphones. Additional modules such as Settlement Reports, Retail KPIs, Leaderboards, and Store Weekly Performance further enhance operational efficiency.

These new additions are designed to streamline store operations, increase efficiency, and accelerate digital transformation within the retail sector, the company said.

“We are committed to empowering retail store teams with advanced technology to simplify operations and drive efficiency. The Connect 2.0 app is a crucial step forward in transforming the retail landscape using technology,” said Nitin Chhabra, chief executive officer (CEO), of Ace Turtle. “With the addition of the My Team and Handover Module features, we are addressing key challenges in team management and last-mile logistics. These updates reflect our commitment to innovation and operational efficiency, ensuring that brands are well-equipped to scale in India’s evolving retail environment.”

The My Team feature streamlines store team management by automating essential processes such as onboarding, attendance tracking, and user account management. Store Managers can now upload team member details, including KYC information and photos, while Retail Operations Managers (ROMs) can approve profiles directly through the app. Real-time attendance tracking enables more effective decision-making and resource planning, while automatic deactivation of inactive user accounts enhances security. This feature provides improved transparency and accountability across teams.

The Handover Module improves last-mile logistics by simplifying the handover process for shipments. This feature allows batch processing of multiple shipments into fewer documents, reducing paperwork and saving time. With barcode scanning for accurate package identification and real-time tracking for shipment status updates, the module ensures an efficient process. It supports partial handovers with detailed documentation and organizes shipments by demand channels. Wireless printing integration further streamlines operations.

Based in Bengaluru, Ace Turtle is the exclusive licensee of iconic global brands including Lee, Wrangler, Toys“R” Us, Babies“R ”Us, and Dockers® for India and other South Asian markets.