Top 5 Home Furnishing Retailers of Indian Origin

These retailers are redefining the way Indians furnish homes, offering everything from artisanal pieces to contemporary furniture

Bengaluru: Indians have a deep-rooted culture of home improvement, often driven by festivals, life milestones, or simply the desire to refresh their living spaces.

The rapid pace of urbanisation in the country is also a key driver for the industry, as younger generations migrate to cities in search of better jobs and a quality of life, creating a growing demand for furniture for apartments and studio spaces.

Not only is India at the forefront of furniture consumption, but it is also known for making furniture, particularly for its rich heritage of craftsmanship and traditional designs. India is the fourth-largest consumer and the fifth-largest exporter of furniture in the world, as per reports.

The country’s market for home furniture products has experienced substantial growth, achieving a value of about Rs 15.93 billion in 2024, according to a Mordor Intelligence report. The market is expected to reach $24.29 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.80% during the forecast period.

Let’s take a closer look at the top five homegrown home furnishing brands in India, ranked by the number of stores (in descending order) that are currently dominating the country’s furniture landscape.

1. Godrej Interio

Store count: 250+

Godrej Interio was established in 2006 as a home and office furniture division of Godrej & Boyce, which is a subsidiary of Godrej Enterprises Group. However, Godrej & Boyce had been manufacturing furniture since 1923.

The company retails sofa sets, beds, wardrobes, kitchen units, cabinetry, and storage options, as well as personalised design consultations, installation services, and post-installation support. It has seven manufacturing facilities situated at Mumbai, Khalapur, Haridwar, Shirwal, and Bhagwanpur.

The brand is currently present in more than 450 cities and operates over 250 exclusive showrooms and more than 500 dealer outlets. Its e-commerce platform caters to over 17,000 pin codes.

Godrej Interio is planning to expand its retail footprint by adding 104 new stores, covering more than 200,000 sq. ft. of retail space by the end of fiscal year (FY) 2025.

2. Royaloak Furniture

Store count: 200+

Bengaluru-based furniture and home decor brand Royaloak Furniture was founded in 2010 by Vijai Subramaniam, along with his brother Mathan Subramaniam.

The founder began with small furniture stalls at government-organised exhibitions in the early 2000s and opened the first store under the name Oak & Oak in 2004, according to media reports. This was followed by establishing a supply chain for local and imported furniture in 2005. The first store under the Royaloak name was launched in 2010 in Banaswadi, Bengaluru.

The brand offers tables, sofas, recliners, beds, outdoor furniture, and home decor items.

Royaloak currently operates a network of over 200 stores across more than 116 Indian cities, including Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, and Kochi. The company has also built an omnichannel presence and serves over 10 million customers.

3. Pepperfry

Store count: 150+

Omnichannel home decor and furniture retail chain Pepperfry was established in 2011 by former eBay executives Ambareesh Murthy and Ashish Shah as an online-first brand. The company opened its first offline store in Mumbai in 2014.

The retailer offers over one lakh stock-keeping units (SKUs) and retails more than 1,000 Indian and global brands across categories such as furniture, home decor, kitchen and dining products, lamps and lighting, electrical appliances, wall art, and more.

In 2022, Pepperfry transitioned into a public company to prepare for an initial public offering (IPO). However, the company has deferred its IPO plans to prioritise growth and profitability and remains a private entity.

The Mumbai-based company attracts over seven million monthly visits to its website and has a user base exceeding 4.5 million registered members and subscribers. Today, it operates over 150 stores across nearly 100 cities in India and it aims to expand this footprint to around 150 cities within two to three years.

4. The Sleep Company

Store count: 120+

The Sleep Company was founded by husband-wife duo Harshil and Priyanka Salot in 2019 as a direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand. The Mumbai-based digital-first brand opened its first offline store in Bengaluru in June 2022.

The brand offers a host of products including mattresses, sofas, pillows, cushions, bedding, office chairs and smart recliner beds.Its flagship product, mattress features SmartGRID technology designed to adapt to body contours.

The company has a customer base of over two lakh and currently operates more than 120 stores across 35 cities, with plans to expand to over 150 stores by the end of FY24. As of now, majority of its stores are located in Bengaluru.

In July 2024, The Sleep Company reached an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of Rs 500 crore and is targeting Rs 1,000 crore in the next two to three years.

5. Wooden Street

Store count: 102

Jaipur-based furniture and home decor company Wooden Street was founded by Lokendra Ranawat and began its operations in 2015. The company serves over one million customers and offers a selection of over 30,000 furniture, décor, and furnishing items.

The brand launched Light Street in January this year, an exclusive in-house brand dedicated to lighting decor.

Wooden Street operates both online and through a network of brick-and-mortar stores across cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad. It also runs over 20 warehouses,15 lakh sq. ft. manufacturing facilities and over 350 delivery hubs nationwide.

The brand is planning to open 300 stores across India within the next two to three years and is targeting a revenue of Rs 50 million. Meanwhile, Light Street will open around 50 stores in the next two years.