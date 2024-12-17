Register Now
Summercool Home appliances eyes Rs 250 cr revenue in FY25, plans major manufacturing expansion in UP

Mannu Mathew
By Mannu Mathew
Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, CMD, Summercool Home Appliances Limited.
With over four years of experience, Mannu Mathew specializes in business journalism with a focus on technology, the retail sector, D2C, and E-commerce brands.

The company continues to prioritize its physical retail network, which accounts for 90% of its sales

New Delhi: Ghaziabad-based Summercool Home Appliances a 30+ year-old brand is targeting Rs 250 crore in revenue for financial year (FY)25, up from the Rs 200 crore that was achieved in FY24, a company executive told IndiaRetailing.

The growth will be driven by the launch of new product categories, including cooler models and household goods.

The company plans to set up two to three new manufacturing units in Uttar Pradesh, further expanding its production capabilities. These units will complement its recently launched facility in Prayagraj.

The company’s manufacturing plans are supported by a Rs 30 crore investment by the Uttar Pradesh government’s Rs 750 crore initiative to promote local manufacturing.

“Our goal for FY25 is ambitious yet achievable—scale, innovation, and delivering unmatched value to our customers. The upcoming manufacturing units will enable us to meet increasing demand while reinforcing our commitment to supporting Uttar Pradesh’s economic growth,” said Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, CMD, Summercool Home Appliances Limited.

“FY24 was a pivotal year for us. Crossing Rs 200 crore in revenue reflects the trust our customers place in our products and highlights our adaptability to changing market dynamics. It motivates us to keep innovating and expanding,” said Gupta.

“The government’s support has been instrumental in helping us expand our manufacturing capabilities. This collaboration aligns with our shared vision of empowering local communities and driving regional development,” Gupta added.

Summercool continues to prioritize its physical retail network, which accounts for 90% of its sales. At the same time, it is strengthening its online presence, which currently contributes 10% of its overall revenue, to cater to the growing digital consumer base.

“Our omnichannel strategy ensures that customers receive a seamless shopping experience, whether they prefer visiting physical stores or purchasing online. This integrated approach allows us to serve diverse consumer preferences effectively,” Gupta explained.

The company is also making strides in international markets, having recently entered Nepal as part of its global expansion strategy.

“The overwhelming success of our products in India has inspired us to explore international markets. Our entry into Nepal is just the beginning, and we aim to establish Summercool as a global brand synonymous with quality and innovation,” Gupta stated. “Our journey reflects our unwavering dedication to quality and innovation. As we step into FY25, we are excited about the opportunities ahead and remain focused on our mission to bring the best products to our customers.”

