Libas opens new bridal store at Omaxe Chowk

The 2,200 sq. ft. store offers a collection of lehengas, sarees, ready-to-stitch ensembles, and the Libas Art Collection
New Delhi: Ethnic wear brand Libas has launched its exclusive bridal store at Omaxe Chowk, Chandni Chowk, a release by the mall said on Tuesday.
The 2,200 sq. ft. store offers a collection of lehengas, sarees, ready-to-stitch ensembles, and the Libas Art Collection.
“We are pleased to welcome Libas to Omaxe Chowk. Their focus on quality and design supports our vision of creating a retail destination that blends heritage with contemporary shopping experiences,” said Jatin Goel, Executive Director, of Omaxe Group.
At present, the brand has its presence on Flipkart and Myntra, alongside offline presence through exclusive brand outlets (EBO), large format stores and multi-brand outlets. Notably, a significant portion of the revenue comes from the brand’s own D2C channels.
Started in the year 1985, Libas offers ethnic wear with a focus on both quality and affordability, Libas caters to women of all ages, providing the perfect blend of contemporary style and traditional elegance.