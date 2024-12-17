Libas opens new bridal store at Omaxe Chowk

The 2,200 sq. ft. store offers a collection of lehengas, sarees, ready-to-stitch ensembles, and the Libas Art Collection

New Delhi: Ethnic wear brand Libas has launched its exclusive bridal store at Omaxe Chowk, Chandni Chowk, a release by the mall said on Tuesday.

“We are pleased to welcome Libas to Omaxe Chowk. Their focus on quality and design supports our vision of creating a retail destination that blends heritage with contemporary shopping experiences,” said Jatin Goel, Executive Director, of Omaxe Group.