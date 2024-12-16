The Gourmet Jar eyes international expansion, tapping into tier-2 and tier-3 markets

The brand is on track for a 50–60% growth in sales this fiscal year and is gearing up to raise a larger funding round in the coming quarter.

New Delhi: Noida-based all-natural condiment brand The Gourmet Jar which sells preservative-free jams, sauces, spreads, and dressings is setting its sights on international expansion, with a strong focus on the Middle East and the United States, a company top executive told IndiaRetailing.

“We launched on Amazon US last year, and while we haven’t scaled aggressively yet, international markets are a big part of our growth plan. The Middle East is a key focus area due to its demand for gourmet and premium products,” said Apeksha Jain, chief executive officer (CEO), The Gourmet Jar.

“We’ve already shipped small batches to Dubai, and we’re gearing up to expand more actively in the region,” Jain shares.

The move comes as Indian gourmet food brands gain popularity abroad, with their unique flavours and clean-label approach resonating with international consumers.

“The Indian food market has a unique appeal globally, and we believe our preservative-free, handcrafted products will cater well to these tastes,” Jain added.

The company also remains committed to tapping into India’s rapidly growing tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Having established a foothold in metros like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, the brand is now looking to cities like Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Chandigarh.

“There is immense potential in smaller towns. Consumers there are increasingly aware of premium, clean-label products, and their demand is growing. With online platforms and quick commerce players like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto expanding into these regions, we can easily reach these customers,” said Jain.

The Gourmet Jar’s offline presence is also expanding, with plans to enhance its distribution in retail stores across these cities. “Our focus is to bring the same premium experience to customers in smaller cities as we do in metros,” Jain added.

From a passion project to a household name, The Gourmet Jar’s journey has been both exciting and challenging. Jain describes the current phase of growth as transitioning from “10 to 100,” which requires significant investment in capital, team building, and working capital management.

“Scaling an FMCG brand is resource-intensive. Offline retail demands huge investments, and online channels require significant marketing spending. Building a strong team is also critical as you can’t do everything yourself while scaling,” she explains.

Despite these challenges, the brand is on track for a 50–60% growth in sales this fiscal year and is gearing up to raise a larger funding round in the coming quarter.

The Gourmet Jar is leveraging an omnichannel approach to reach customers wherever they shop. From modern trade stores to quick commerce platforms and even HoReCa (hotels, restaurants, and cafes), the brand is ensuring its presence across multiple touchpoints.

“For an F&B brand, being omnichannel is not just a buzzword—it’s essential. Customers shop where it’s convenient for them, and we aim to be present everywhere, whether it’s a physical store, Blinkit, Amazon, or even gifting channels. Quick commerce, in particular, has become a major growth driver for us,” Jain elaborates.

With 70% of sales coming from online platforms, including Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto, the brand has shifted its marketing focus toward quick commerce. “While return on ad spends (ROAS) on platforms like Meta has been poor lately, quick commerce gives us better returns on marketing spends,” she said.

As The Gourmet Jar enters its next growth phase, it is focused on two key priorities: expanding internationally and building deeper connections with India’s tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

“We’re excited about taking The Gourmet Jar to new markets, both abroad and within India. The goal is to continue delivering high-quality, clean-label products to more customers while maintaining the handcrafted quality we’re known for,” added Jain.