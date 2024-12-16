Register Now
IndiaMART bags Gold for its integrated Annual Report at LACP Spotlight Awards 2024

By Indiaretailing Bureau
Representative Image
Awarded for the third consecutive year, the report scores 98 out of 100 and secures a spot in the Top 100 Annual Reports Globally.

New Delhi: Online B2B marketplace IndiaMART has been awarded the coveted ‘Gold’ for its Integrated Annual Report 2023-24 in the League of American Communications Professionals (LACP) Global Communications Competition – the 2024 Spotlight Awards, a release by the company said on Monday.

The report earned a score of 98 out of 100 and climbed to the 46th rank globally in the Top 100 Annual Reports, improving by 23 places from the previous year.

This marks the third consecutive year that IndiaMART has received the Gold Award in the competition.

The competition, juried by communication professionals associated with LACP, evaluated entries on six critical parameters: First Impression, Overall Narrative, Overall Visual Design, Creativity, Message Clarity, and Perceived Relevance. The jury, comprising experts from Fortune 500 organizations, reviewed approximately 1,500 entries from over a dozen countries and 300 entities worldwide.

“We are delighted to receive this recognition. It reflects our dedication to fostering transparent communication with our stakeholders. Such accolades inspire and motivate our teams to keep moving forward in the right direction,” said Jitin Diwan, chief financial officer (CFO), of IndiaMART InterMESH Limited.

IndiaMART is an online B2B marketplace, connecting approximately 8.1 million suppliers to over 202 million registered buyers nationwide. The platform hosts more than 113 million listed products, facilitating seamless transactions across a diverse range of categories and geographies.

Brand Owner / Manufacturer / ExporterPTI -

Google names Preeti Lobana as Country Manager, VP for India

Lobana succeeds Sanjay Gupta, who recently transitioned to an elevated role as President of the Asia Pacific region at...

