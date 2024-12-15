CosIQ: Merging Intelligence and Science in Skincare

Founded in 2022, the company has reached total sales of Rs 8 crore in FY24

Launched in 2022 by husband-wife duo Angad and Kanika Talwar, the skincare brand CosIQ has rapidly gained recognition for its emphasis on scientifically developed formulations and affordable products. CosIQ, a portmanteau of “Cos” (cosmetics) and “IQ” (intelligence quotient), is described by its founders as an intelligent skincare brand.

Supported by investors such as Anupam Mittal and Vineeta Singh on business reality television series Shark Tank, the brand has achieved total sales of Rs 8 crore in fiscal year (FY) 2023-24, mostly driven by its best-selling products, including sunscreen serum and the Vitamin C face serum.

CosIQ is focused on further expanding its product offerings this financial year and it has already launched ‘Emily in Paris’, a new product line inspired by the Netflix show which features American actress Lily Collins.

The brand partners strategically with business enablers like Netcore for marketing automation, VitVivran for CRM solutions, Gokwik for online conversions, Shiprocket for logistics and delivery, and Bitespeed to optimise customer communication.