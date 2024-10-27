D2C brand 52 Sundaze to be a game-changer in the Indian sun protection sector

The brand plans to launch 10-12 new stock keeping units (SKUs) in the coming months, as well as introduce several innovative, first-of-their-kind products

Gurubram-based skincare brand 52 Sundaze was founded in 2024 by Tanisha Jain and Pranav Jain. Bootstrapped since inception, the retailer’s highest-selling products include the SPF 50 rosewater mist and the Clear Glow SPF mist, both of which are notable for being the world’s first SPF 50 rosewater mists that work over makeup.

As the brand looks ahead to fiscal year (FY) 2024-25, it plans to launch 10-12 new stock keeping units (SKUs) in the coming months, as well as introduce several innovative, first-of-their-kind products.

“Our philosophy is to redefine sun protection by creating products that people genuinely love to use,” said co-founders. “The mission is to make sun protection a fun, effortless, and essential part of a healthy lifestyle, all year round, not just during summers. We focus on multifunctional products that blend SPF with skincare, ensuring our offerings are both practical and effective.”

Key business enablers that support 52 Sundaze include Shopify, Amazon, and Shiprocket, helping the brand enhance its online presence and streamline its operations.