Secret Alchemist eyes Rs 100 cr in 5 yrs: Co-founder Akash Valia

The company also aims to enter international markets, targeting high-demand regions for Ayurveda and aromatherapy, including the UAE, the US, and Europe

New Delhi: Aromatherapy-based personal care brand Secret Alchemist, co-founded by Akash Valia and Ankita Thadani, has set its sights on achieving Rs 100 crore in annual revenue within the next five years, its co-founder told IndiaRetailing.

“In five years, we want to be a Rs 100 crore brand and the first Indian aromatherapy brand to make it big on the global stage,” said Akash Valia.

Founded two years ago, the brand has gained traction with its formulations of essential oils designed to address specific ailments such as anxiety, insomnia, and migraines. The product range includes roll-ons, creams, and mists, which Valia describes as giving “personal care a purpose.”

Since its inception, Secret Alchemist has achieved Rs 2 crore in cumulative sales, with a projected revenue of over Rs 3.5 crore for the current fiscal year. The brand recently closed a funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures, securing investments from prominent figures like Samantha Prabhu, a celebrated Indian actor who has also joined as a co-founder.

Samantha’s involvement was described as organic, stemming from her personal experience with essential oils. “Samantha was already a customer and a believer in the benefits of aromatherapy. Her vision aligned perfectly with ours, and it just made sense for her to join us,” Valia shared. Samantha now plays a vital role in new product development and serves as an evangelist for the brand.

“Unless you have a clear USP and niche, scaling a brand is very challenging. Aromatherapy gives us that edge,” said Valia. Key formulations such as “Dream” for deeper sleep and “Calm” for stress-free living have emerged as bestsellers, contributing to 70% of the company’s sales.

Currently, Secret Alchemist operates on a 70:30 split between its direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform and marketplaces like Amazon. With a focus on the D2C channel for better customer experience and margin control, the brand aims to achieve a more balanced 60:40 split by expanding its marketplace presence on platforms like Nykaa.

“We believe the D2C channel allows us to build a stronger connection with our customers while retaining better control over margins. But at the same time, we recognize the importance of being visible on key marketplaces,” Valia explained.

The company also plans to foray into offline retail within the next year. “Offline retail is a large-scale opportunity that allows customers to touch and feel the product, but it comes with its challenges, such as higher marketing costs,” Valia said. Following this, Secret Alchemist aims to enter international markets, targeting high-demand regions for Ayurveda and aromatherapy, including the UAE, the US, and Europe.

Secret Alchemist has adopted cutting-edge tools to enhance its operations and customer experience. Built entirely on Shopify, the brand has integrated solutions like Shiprocket for logistics, Razorpay for payments, and marketing automation tools powered by AI.

“Having a tech-first approach has been critical for us. Even without a dedicated tech team, we’ve been able to scale efficiently by leveraging existing tools,” Valia noted.

The brand also heavily relies on user-generated content (UGC) to drive trust and authenticity. “Today, 80% of our ads are video reels, and UGC plays a critical role in building brand advocacy,” Valia shared. Video testimonials and Instagram reels featuring genuine customer experiences have become essential to their marketing efforts.

With a clear roadmap for expanding its product portfolio, exploring offline retail, and targeting international markets, Secret Alchemist aims to become a global leader in the aromatherapy space.