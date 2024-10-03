Wellness brand Secret Alchemist onboards Samantha Prabhu as co-founder

The company also raised $500,000 (around Rs 42 crore) in a seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV)

Bengaluru: Aromatherapy-based wellness brand Secret Alchemist has onboarded South Indian actress Samantha Prabhu as its co-founder, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

“Prabhu’s personal journey with aromatherapy perfectly aligns with our philosophy of addressing wellness at its roots,” said Ankita Thadani, co-founder at Secret Alchemist. “Together we plan to utilise the new funds to expand our product line, invest in brand building, and enhance our customer reach while deepening our impact in the personal care industry.”

“After trying Secret Alchemist’s oils and feeling their impact firsthand, I knew this was not something I wanted to keep a secret,” said Prabhu. “I wanted to share it with the world. It’s not just about investing in a brand—it’s about believing in the power of natural remedies to bring true well-being. I’m proud to be a part of this journey.“

The company also raised $500,000 (around Rs 42 crore) in a seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV).

“Secret Alchemist is redefining this by promoting mindful, affordable products that encourage well-being and relaxation,” said Vinay Bansal, founder of IPV. “We believe in the team’s strong foundation and are committed to supporting their sustainable growth.”

Secret Alchemist (formerly named 24 Carat Remedies), a Mumbai-based brand co-founded by Thadani and Akash Valia, has a 30-year history in aromatherapy.