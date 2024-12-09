Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Shopping CentresSpotlight

Mall vacancy levels drop to 8.3% in H1 2024: Report

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
42
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

This marks an improvement from 2021 when vacancy levels were at 15.5%. The decline is driven by strong leasing activity and limited new supply

New Delhi: The retail sector continues to thrive with mall vacancy levels hitting a record low of 8.3% in the first half of 2024, according to the latest Anarock Retail Releap report.

This marks an improvement from 2021 when vacancy levels were at 15.5%. The decline is driven by strong leasing activity and limited new supply, with high-performing malls operating at nearly full capacity, the report added.

“Superior malls are operating at near-full capacity, with national and global brands actively pursuing space in successful malls and high-street locations,” said Anuj Kejriwal, CEO & MD – Retail, Industrial & Logistics, Anarock Group.

Key Highlights from the Report

  • Demand Outstrips Supply: For the third consecutive year, demand for retail space exceeded supply, with over 3.1 million sq. ft. leased across India in H1 2024.
  • Category Growth: The Watches & Jewellery segment accounted for 6% of total leased space, reflecting a growing demand for exclusive retail outlets.
  • Preference for Smaller Spaces: Nearly 70% of leases were for spaces under 2,500 sq. ft., showcasing retailer preference for compact formats.
  • Upcoming Supply Concentration: The NCR, MMR, and Hyderabad regions will account for 85% of new mall supply over the next 4-5 years.

While Apparel & Accessories and Food & Beverages remain dominant leasing segments, the growing share of watches and jewellery outlets highlights a shift towards more diversified retail offerings.

Rental Value Surge

Rental values in prominent high streets continue to rise and are expected to maintain an upward trajectory until a new quality supply is introduced.

The retail sector’s upward momentum is set to continue, with major supply additions planned in the coming years. The National Capital Region (NCR) is poised to lead with the largest share of new mall supply, followed closely by Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Hyderabad.

Latest News
In FocusIndiaretailing Bureau -

Top Marketing Trends to watch in India for 2025

Here's a deep dive into the forces set to redefine brand strategies New Delhi: As India stands at the crossroads...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In