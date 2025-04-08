Tim Hortons launches 40th store in India

The new Tim Hortons outlet is located at the Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi

Bengaluru: International coffeehouse and restaurant chain Tim Hortons has launched its 40th store in the country, located at the food court of Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, a press release said on Tuesday.

This marks the brand’s third presence at India’s busiest airport, strategically positioning the coffee chain to serve millions of domestic and international travellers. The new store is operational, offering the full range of Tim Hortons signature beverages and food items to passengers and airport staff round the clock.

As part of its ambitious growth strategy in India, Tim Hortons continues to expand its footprint across high-impact locations, with airports playing a pivotal role. Since its debut in the Indian market two years ago, the brand has witnessed exceptional momentum, establishing a presence in key transit hubs including Delhi, Gujarat and Hyderabad.

“Opening our 40th store is a significant milestone—not just in terms of growth, but as a reflection of our commitment to bringing the authentic Tim Hortons experience to more people across the country,” said Tarun Jain, CEO of Tim Hortons India. “Our expansion strategy is focused on building a strong presence in key locations where there’s a demand for premium experiences.”

Tim Hortons made its Indian debut in August 2022 by opening two outlets in the National Capital Region (NCR). The brand entered India through an exclusive master franchise agreement with AG Café, a joint venture entity jointly owned by the retail conglomerate Apparel Group and Gateway Partners, an emerging markets alternative investment manager.

Currently, the coffee retailer operates 40 outlets across cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Chandigarh, Pune, Gurugram, Noida, Ludhiana, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Tim Hortons is a multinational coffeehouse and restaurant chain, based in Toronto. The company was founded in 1964 by Canadian hockey players Tim Horton and Jim Charade. Globally, Tim Hortons is operated by Restaurant Brands International Inc. with over 5,100 restaurants across 15 countries.