Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Latest NewsRetail

RAI raises concerns over proposed GST hike on premium products

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
51
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

RAI has urged the GST Council to adopt a balanced approach that addresses the need for higher tax collections

New Delhi: The Retailers Association of India (RAI) has expressed serious concerns over the proposed GST rate increases on premium products such as apparel, shoes, handbags, cosmetics, and watches, a press note said on Thursday.
According to RAI, the hike could have significant repercussions for the formal retail sector, consumer sentiment, and the Government of India’s flagship initiatives like Make in India.
“Increasing GST rates will hurt formal retail businesses and encourage the growth of unorganised markets, undoing the progress achieved under the GST regime. To boost collections, the focus should be on lowering rates and improving compliance, rather than burdening consumers and disrupting the retail sector,” said Kumar Rajagopalan, chief executive officer (CEO), of the Retailers Association of India (RAI).

Key Observations from RAI

  1. Risk to Formalisation and Rise of Informal Trade

    The GST regime has been instrumental in formalising Indian businesses and creating a structured retail ecosystem. However, steep tax hikes could erode competitiveness for formal businesses, pushing smaller traders towards unorganised markets. Additionally, many informal players, particularly online, may circumvent compliance, undoing years of progress in fostering trust and transparency.

  2. Impact on the Make in India Initiative

    India is the 5th largest economy with a fast-growing population, yet a large portion of premium product purchases by Indian consumers occurs abroad. RAI warns that the proposed GST hike could dissuade international brands from investing in India, delaying the growth of the premium product segment and undermining the goals of the Make in India program.

  3. Impact on Consumers, Especially Women

    The GST increase will directly affect consumers, with women managing household budgets being particularly impacted. Higher taxes could strain affordability, influence purchasing decisions, and ultimately reduce market demand.

  4. Alternative Solutions to Boost GST Revenue

    RAI suggests that rather than raising tax rates, the government should focus on reducing rates while strengthening compliance mechanisms. A broader tax net achieved through improved compliance would boost collections without hindering consumer spending or formal sector growth.

  5. Impact on Festive and Discretionary Spending

    High GST rates could dampen discretionary spending, particularly during celebratory and festive seasons, which are critical drivers of the Indian market. With consumer spending already under pressure, further tax hikes risk exacerbating the slowdown in retail sales and growth.

RAI has urged the GST Council to adopt a balanced approach that addresses the need for higher tax collections without negatively affecting the formal retail ecosystem or consumer confidence. The Retailers Association of India (RAI) serves as the unified voice of Indian retailers, working with stakeholders to create a conducive environment for modern retail growth. RAI advocates for retail-friendly policies, supports employment generation, promotes retail investments, and enhances consumer choice and industry competitiveness across the country.

Latest News
Finance & FundingIndiaretailing Bureau -

Bespoke retail brand Atmosphere raises Rs 5 cr seed funding

Funds will boost manufacturing capabilities, business automation, design innovation, and marketing outreach.New Delhi: Atmosphere - The Store Makers, a...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In