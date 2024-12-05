RAI raises concerns over proposed GST hike on premium products

RAI has urged the GST Council to adopt a balanced approach that addresses the need for higher tax collections

New Delhi: The Retailers Association of India (RAI) has expressed serious concerns over the proposed GST rate increases on premium products such as apparel, shoes, handbags, cosmetics, and watches, a press note said on Thursday.

According to RAI, the hike could have significant repercussions for the formal retail sector, consumer sentiment, and the Government of India’s flagship initiatives like Make in India.

“Increasing GST rates will hurt formal retail businesses and encourage the growth of unorganised markets, undoing the progress achieved under the GST regime. To boost collections, the focus should be on lowering rates and improving compliance, rather than burdening consumers and disrupting the retail sector,” said Kumar Rajagopalan, chief executive officer (CEO), of the Retailers Association of India (RAI).