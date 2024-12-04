Bombay Brasserie enters Northeast with first outlet in Guwahati

The outlet in Guwahati is the 10th unit of the leading food chain and is the first in a tier-2 city.

New Delhi: Leading restaurant chain Bombay Brasserie on Wednesday forayed into the Northeast by opening its first outlet in Assam, officials said.

The outlet in Guwahati is the 10th unit of the leading food chain and is the first in a tier-2 city, said Mukund More of Q2 Hospitality, the franchise partner of Bombay Brasserie in Northeast India.

“We are thrilled to bring the Bombay Brasserie experience to Guwahati, a city known for its rich cultural heritage and love for food. It is all about celebrating India’s diverse regional cuisines,” he added.

Q2 Hospitality’s other partner Apurva Bajaj told reporters that with the Northeast witnessing an economic boom, this is the right time to launch big brands in the region, especially in Guwahati.

Asked about the investment in setting up the outlet, More said: “We have invested around Rs 4 crore so far. It was a mix of internal accruals and debt from financial institutions.”

Bajaj said the restaurant in Guwahati employs around 50 people, mostly from local communities.