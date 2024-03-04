Bombay Brasserie opens in Singapore

The Singapore launch marks the restaurant’s first foray into the South East Asian region and fourth global outpost after successful ventures in London, Dubai and Cape Town

By Gurdip Singh

Singapore: The 1982-established iconic restaurant Bombay Brasserie has opened its first outlet in Singapore. The restaurant by Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), a Tata Group company, is famed for its authentic, eclectic Bombay and Indian cuisine.

The Singapore launch marks the restaurant’s first foray into the South East Asian region and fourth global outpost after successful ventures in London, Dubai and Cape Town.

The opening of an authentic Indian cuisine restaurant in Singapore is a good example of India’s soft power service to the world and the popularity of Indian cuisine globally, India’s high commissioner here has said.

“One of our top and highly-rated brands is getting into Singapore and I hope it will develop demand for Indian cuisines,” Dr. Shilpak Ambule said.

“It is a good example of our soft power service to the world and Indian cuisines are well-liked globally,” he said at the opening of Bombay Brasserie on Saturday night.

Ambule was among the guests and dignitaries who attended the Bombay Brasserie opening in a central business district complex of restaurants and food outlets and the five-star hotel of JW Marriott in Singapore.

Indian restaurants have gone global and customised as well as blended with local foods over a period, the envoy said, adding that “very authentic” Indian cuisines were however required the world over and Bombay Brasserie represented the same.

He also noted that the IHCL would soon expand its footprint in San Francisco in the US and Germany’s Frankfurt.

IHCL Senior Vice President Taljinder Singh said, “With a century-old culinary history, we are recognised for leading and pioneering innovative dining concepts.

“Ever since 1982, when it opened its doors in fashionable Kensington, London, Bombay Brasserie reimagined Indian fine dining. The brand has since expanded in other corners of the globe at Cape Town and Dubai, and now Singapore, one of Asia’s most important food cities,” he said.

“Bombay Brasserie in Singapore seamlessly blends the rich flavours of Indian and Continental cuisines within the elegant ambience of a Parisian brasserie,” Singh added.