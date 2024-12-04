Register Now
99 Pancakes raises Rs 200 million for pan-India expansion

By Indiaretailing Bureau
Source: 99pancakes.in
With the new capital,  the brand is set to add 50 new outlets by the end of the current year and 200 outlets by the end of December 2025

Bengaluru: Indian quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain 99 Pancakes has raised $200 million in a recent series A funding round, led by a family office, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

With this new capital, the brand aims to scale its operations across the country. It is set to add 50 new outlets by the end of the current year and 200 outlets by the end of December 2025. The company also targets to expand geographic coverage to 50 cities across India. 

The brand’s current expansion efforts are centered on the state of Gujarat, with new locations slated for Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Anand, Surat, and Vapi.

“This funding will enable us to enhance our operations and accelerate our expansion plans, bringing the unique pancake experience to more cities and more customers across India and become a household name,” said Vikesh Shah, Founder, 99 Pancakes.

99 Pancakes was founded in June 2017 in Kala Ghoda, Mumbai. The brand was the first to introduce mini pancakes to India and has since grown to over 40 outlets in more than 10 cities. 

