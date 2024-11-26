Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Brand Owner / Manufacturer / ExporterFinance & FundingFranchising / LicensingIR Smart ClassLatest News

True Diamond raises $1 million in seed funding to expand lab-grown diamond venture

PTI
By PTI
26
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

The funding round was led by Titan Capital and also saw participation from Huddle Ventures, Zeropearl Ventures, and several notable angel investors including founders from RENÃ E Cosmetics, Mamaearth, Tracxn, and Astrotalk

New Delhi: True Diamond, a startup specializing in lab-grown diamonds, on Tuesday said it has secured $1 million in a seed funding round led by Titan Capital.

The funding round also saw participation from Huddle Ventures, Zeropearl Ventures, and several notable angel investors including founders from RENÃ E Cosmetics, Mamaearth, Tracxn, and Astrotalk.

The funding will be used to expand the team, establish boutique outlets in Mumbai and Delhi NCR, and enhance marketing efforts, the company said in a statement.

Since its incorporation in January, True Diamond has already developed a catalogue of 5,000 customizable designs and achieved a customer repeat purchase rate of 1.7 times, it added.

Parin Shah, Co-Founder of True Diamond, said the investment would help the company build its brand and become a significant player in the jewellery industry.

“This funding will enable us to expand our team, establish boutique locations, and execute strategic marketing initiatives,” Shah said.

Titan Capital noted the growing demand for lab-grown diamonds in India, highlighting the market potential for ethically sourced and affordable luxury jewellery.

The company aims to target sustainability-conscious consumers by offering high-quality, customizable diamond jewellery through its expanding retail network.

Latest News
Beauty & WellnessIndiaretailing Bureau -

Baby & Mom Retail eyes Rs 100 Crore revenue by 2025

The retailer is also planning a public listing, with an IPO anticipated at a valuation of Rs 280 crore...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In