Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Latest NewsPeople

Freshworks appoints Srinivasa Raghavan as chief product officer

PTI
By PTI
34
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Raghavan joins the executive management team and will report to CEO and President Dennis Woodside.

New Delhi: Nasdaq-listed Freshworks Inc. has appointed Srinivasa Raghavan as its Chief Product Officer. Responsible for overseeing the company’s product roadmap and strategy, a top official said on Tuesday.

With over two decades of experience in the Software as a Service (SaaS) industry, Raghavan will lead Freshworks‘ product strategy and its vision to deliver people-first AI service software.

Raghavan joins the executive management team and will report to CEO and President Dennis Woodside, the company said in a statement.

“Srini (Srinivasa Raghavan) is a key addition to our team to drive innovation that ensures a scalable growth trajectory across our three key business priorities: employee experience, artificial intelligence, and customer experience,” said Woodside.

Before joining Freshworks, Raghavan served as the Chief Product Officer at RingCentral, where he expanded the company’s portfolio and generated new revenue streams from cloud-based contact centres, among other initiatives.

An alumnus of the University centresago Booth School of Business, Raghavan’s global leadership experience across the US, Europe, and Asia will bring a diverse and strategic perspective to Freshworks, the statement added.

Latest News
Finance & FundingPTI -

Swiggy’s loss narrows marginally to Rs 626 crore in Q2

In a regulatory filing, Swiggy said at the consolidated group level, it expects to achieve "positive adjusted EBITDA by...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In