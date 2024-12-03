Register Now
Flipkart and The Gameium collaborates to enable subscription access through SuperCoins redemption

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
Representative Image; Source: Pexels
Through this collaboration, Flipkart users can now redeem their accumulated SuperCoins on The Gameium platform gaining access to games and exclusive content

Bengaluru: Walmart-owned e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has partnered online video game platform The Gameium to offer Flipkart customers an opportunity to purchase subscriptions to The Gameium, through Flipkart’s SuperCoins redemption, according to a company press release on Tuesday.

“Collaborating with The Gameium to bring subscriptions into the fold of our Supercoins loyalty program will add significant value for our customers by providing them with diversified choices and help them make the most out of their Flipkart loyalty program,” said Gaurav Arora, VP – payments and SuperCoins at Flipkart.

The Gameium, powered by Advysors INC, features an array of video games catering to both casual and avid gamers. Through this collaboration, Flipkart users can now redeem their accumulated SuperCoins on The Gameium platform gaining access to hundreds of games and exclusive content. 

“The partnership between Flipkart and The Gameium is a game-changer for us,”  said Manpreet Bumrah, Founder Advysors INC. “Flipkart’s extensive user base aligns perfectly with our mission of making gaming more accessible.”

Established in 2007, Flipkart has a registered user base of more than 500 million and its marketplace offers over 150 million products across 80 categories. Today, there are over 1.4 million sellers on the platform, including Shopsy sellers. 

