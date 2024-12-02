Top food retail brands honoured at the 18th Coca-Cola Golden Spoon Awards

The awards received numerous nominations, with brands competing across engaging rounds to be crowned the winner.

New Delhi: The first day of the India Food Forum 2024, concluded on an encouraging note with noteworthy food brands earning their stripes during the 18th Coca-Cola Golden Spoon Awards.

Jury

The participants were judged by an illustrious jury panel which included Ankur Shiv Bhandari, Managing Director (The Asbiverse Group), Pakhi Saxena, Business Director- Retail CPG (Wazir Advisors), Yogesh Samat, Executive Director (Grauer & Weil – India), Nandini Kelkar, Director Customer Research (Frost & Sullivan (MEASA)), Ashish Dhir, Executive Vice President – Consumer and Retail (1Lattice), Dr Prabodh S Halde, Chairman (Chamber for advancement of small and medium businesses), Harshita Gandhi, Founder & Principal Advisor (Fulcrum CPG Labs), Sonu Shah, Director, Customer Success Retail Vertical India (NielsenIQ), Sreyoshi Maitra, Consumer Insights Lead (Kantar), Saloni Nangia, President (Technopak), Viren Razdan, MD (Brand-nomics), Smita Bhatia, Business Consultant (Third Eyesight), Shardah Uniyal, Marketing Consultant (Lifestyle/Retail/Fashion), Sumit K Lal, Managing Director (Retail One Solutions and Services), Vasanth Kumar, Strategic coach (Mentor), Anuj Puri, Chairman & Country Head (Anarock), Amit Khanna, Partner & Leader, Front Office Transformation (PwC India), Ravi Wazir (STARTUP Mentor/ Growth Advisor /Leadership Coach/ Author), Prateek Mishra, Senior Director – Retail & Leisure Advisory (JLL) & Abhinav Joshi, Head of Research – India, Middle East and Africa (CBRE South Asia)

“What better way to end an ecstatic day than to honour the champions of our industry who have displayed utmost grit, passion and commitment towards challenging the norms and re-shaping the sector with their steadfast approach? Looking forward to witnessing the same vivacity on Day two,” said Nikhil Behl, CEO, Food Business, IMAGES Group.

Winners List

IMAGES Most Admired Launch of the Year

Freshpik, 1 MG Mall, Bengaluru – For Flagship Store Launch

GoFresh, Chennai – For New Store Launch

Nasta Bazar, Shela, Ahmedabad – For Brand Debut

IMAGES Most Admired Speciality Retailer of the Year

Freshpik

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Market Expansion

Reliance Fresh Signature

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Single Store with Highest YoY Growth

Lulu Hypermarket

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Innovation In Operation Areas

Nature’s Basket: Innovation in Employee Practices & Customer Experience

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Marketing & Promotions

Freshpik Outlet Launch with Srinidhi Shetty – For Celebrity Endorsement Campaign

LuLu Hypermarket: Multi-Channell Marketing Strategies – For Mass Media Campaign

Nature’s Basket Artisan Pantry Launch – For Launch Campaign

Wellness Forever: Wellness Mahotsav 2024 – For Festival Sales Campaign

IMAGES Most Admired Category Leader of the Year

Bhavin Gada, Reliance Retail – For Confectionery

Noman Aziz Khan, LuLu Hypermarket – For Meat Fish & Live Stocks

Sushil K Singh, Reliance Retail – For Fresh Foods (Fruits & Vegetables)

Tukaram Gaonkar, Nature’s Basket – For Staples

Mandar Shinde, Reliance Retail – For Beverages

Mukesh Somra, Reliance Retail – For Processed Food & Savories

IMAGES Most Admired Brand – Retailer Partnership of the Year: Sales Growth

Conscious Food & Nature’s Basket

IMAGES Most Admired Brand – Retailer Partnership of the Year: Market Expansion

Nabati & Patel Retail

IMAGES Most Admired Brand – Retailer Partnership of the Year: Launch

Tata Soulful & Smart Point

IMAGES Most Admired Brand-Retailer Partnership of the Year: Brand Building

Godrej Genteel & More Retail

IMAGES Most Admired Brand – Retailer Partnership of the Year: Product Innovation

HyFun & Jio Mart

IMAGES Most Admired Brand – Retailer Partnership of the Year: Merchandise Differentiation

Dabur Honey & Smart Bazaar

Excellence Awards

Reliance Retail’s Green Initiative : Enhancing Farmer Income and Ensuring Safe Food for Consumers

: Enhancing Farmer Income and Ensuring Safe Food for Consumers Lulu Hypermarket’s CSR Initiative: Empowering Young Minds to Shape the Nation’s Future

India Food Forum is the country’s largest food B2B intelligence and exhibition platform with a unique combination of wide-ranging product displays, two-day conference and masterclasses, networking and business development opportunities, food D2C, tech & solutions showcases and India’s most prestigious awards for food & grocery retail and food service sectors.

Images Group is the biggest retail intelligence association in South Asia and the Middle East, whose numerous items and administrations work as the impetus for the productive development of present-day retail through information stage initiatives. The Group’s knowledge platforms incorporate print and online reportage, research reviews, and significant yearly business occasions with Conferences, master classes and Workshops serving multiple verticals/fragments/tasks of retail.